3 goalkeepers Swansea City could realistically target after Steven Benda blow

Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, and now the Swans could be forced into the transfer market.

WalesOnline first revealed that Benda, 24, is set to spend some time on the sidelines, and then that Swansea City are now looking into signing a new goalkeeper before next week’s transfer deadline.

With Andy Fisher set to come into the starting XI in place of Benda, it leaves youngster Lewis Webb as the club’s next best option in goal – an emergency goalkeeper can be signed on loan later on in the season though, as pointed out by WalesOnline, although that depends on certain factors.

Here though we look at three goalkeepers Swansea City could sign on loan during the final week of this month’s transfer window…

Dan Bentley

Bristol City’s Dan Bentley has lost his place in his side’s Starting XI over the past few weeks. But he remains one of the most experienced and proven shot-stoppers in the Championship and links to both Stoke City and Wolves have emerged over the past couple of weeks.

Also, with Bentley having featured 13 times in the Championship this season, he would qualify as an emergency loan signing should Swansea City be forced into that scenario later in the campaign. With Ashton Gate not too far away either, Bentley joining the Swans on a temporary basis makes sense.

Daniel Iversen

Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen is yet to break into the Foxes’ XI. But he impressed on loan at Preston North End last season where he featured in all 46 of their Championship games, leaving as their Player of the Year.

Stoke City are keen on the Dane. Reports though have suggested that Leicester City are unlikely to sanction Iversen’s exit unless they can bring in a replacement – Leicester though are being linked alongside a number of other clubs in the race to sign PSG’s Keylor Navas, so Iversen may yet be on the move before January 31st.

Karl Darlow

Karl Darlow is well down the pecking order at Newcastle United, and he’s been tipped to leave in the coming week. Huddersfield Town and Hull City have both been linked but reports have revealed that the latter are expected to complete a loan signing.

Still, a move is yet to be confirmed and so Darlow remains up for grabs. He’d bring a wealth of experience to the Swans’ goalkeeping department, and he’d surely jump at the chance to join a Swans side chasing promotion this season.