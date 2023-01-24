3 goalkeepers Bristol City should consider amid Wolves’ links with Dan Bentley

Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly in for Bristol City goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

Wolves are in for the shot-stopper who has amassed 143 appearances in his time in the West Country, as per Bristol Live.

He is a long-time Bristol City player and with his future up in the air, here are three potential replacements that Bristol City should keep in mind if they are to lose Bentley before the end of the month…

Karl Darlow

Starting first with Karl Darlow and in his near decade-long stay with Newcastle United, the 32-year-old has had an on and off experience. At times, he has been a regular starter in the Premier League, performing well, only to be overlooked by a new arrival.

He is currently out of favour and down the pecking order at St. James’ Park and a Championship move has been speculated about, so a deal could be there to be struck if the Robins can pounce soon.

Matija Sarkic

If Bentley is to head to Molineux, it could be worth trying to get one of Wolves’ players in return.

Sarkic will be best known for his loan spell at Birmingham City but he is now back at Wolves, where he has mainly served as no.2 this season. But, if Bentley does arrive, Sarkic might find it best to head elsewhere for more first-team chances.

The Montenegrin international is still just 25 and so either a permanent move or a temporary one would work for Bristol City.

Daniel Iversen

Daniel Iversen’s path into the first-team at Leicester City will never have been clearer, yet he remains waiting in the wings, so when better for him to depart. He’s played second fiddle to Danny Ward this season and given how he has performed in the Championship before, he’s deserving of regular minutes.

He had two loans to Preston North End in recent seasons and so, like with Sarkic, there has been evidence that Iversen can deliver at this level for an ambitious team.