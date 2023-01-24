3 centre-backs Middlesbrough should consider if move for Jan Paul van Hecke doesn’t materialise

Middlesbrough are reportedly keen on signing Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke on loan, as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his defence before January 31st.

Van Hecke was on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season and so has experience in the Championship already, making him a potentially shrewd signing for any Championship club looking for a central defender.

However, after the former Netherlands youth international started for the Seagulls against Leicester City in the Premier League last weekend, he may be needed at Brighton, and so a loan swoop for van Hecke might not be so straightforward for Boro.

Given that, we look at three players Middlesbrough should consider if a move for van Hecke falls through…

Teden Mengi

Carrick could look to make use of his contacts at former club Manchester United in order to make new signings. And one potential signing could be Mengi. The 20-year-old has had recent loan spells at Derby County and Birmingham City in the Championship so has experience of the league, but he remains on the peripheries at United.

Mengi might not bring the star quality to the Riverside that someone like van Hecke would. But he’d certainly be a useful signing and it could be a realistic one for Carrick to look into, given his ties to Old Trafford.

Tosin Adarabioyo

Fulham central defender Adarabioyo has struggled for game time at times this season. There’s a lot of competition for places at Craven Cottage this season and it’s forced Adarabioyo out of the picture, despite his impressive last season in the Championship.

And Adarabioyo is seemingly up for sale this month – or potentially a loan move – which could yet prick the interest of Boro and any other Championship club looking for a new defender in the final week of the window.

Having been a key part of Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League last season, he has the experience needed to help Boro repeat a similar feat his season.

Nat Phillips

When called upon for Liverpool, Phillips has been reliable and given a good account of himself in the Premier League. However, it is very unlikely he will become a regular starter for the Reds at this moment in time.

It has been reported that after Rhys Williams’ loan was cut short at Championship side Blackpool, Phillips could be on the way out.

Phillips has experience which could be key for Carrick if Middlesbrough went in for him. He previously spent time in Germany on loan at Stuttgart whilst the club were in the 2.Bundesliga, and spent time on loan at Bournemouth in the Championship last season too.