3 central midfielders Burnley must consider amid Ligue 1 and Turkish Super Lig transfer links

Burnley look as though they’re still in the market for a fresh face or two before the month ends and two central midfielders have emerged in speculation.

Burnley have been credited with interest in both Marshall Munetsi and Amir Hadziahmetovic recently.

However, it could be wise for the Clarets to keep some alternatives options in mind if they are in the market for another central midfielder. Here, we put forward three names who must come into their thinking…

Lewis O’Brien – Nottingham Forest

O’Brien has struggled for game time with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and a move to the Championship could give him the action he surely desires. He’s an accomplished player at this level and given his well-rounded technical game combined with his energy and combative nature, he could be a good fit for Vincent Kompany’s side.

Shandon Baptiste – Brentford

24-year-old midfielder Baptiste has the technical ability and physicality to be a big hit at a top end Championship club and with his Premier League experience, he could certainly make the step up to a more regular role in the top-flight.

However, he has had to settle for more of a bit-part role under Thomas Frank. If given the chance to head for pastures new, the Grenada international could become a big hit.

Leonardo Lopes – Cercle Brugge

Last but not least is a name some might remember from his time on these shores. Lopes came through Peterborough United’s academy and spent time with Wigan Athletic and Hull City before heading to Belgium in 2020.

Since then, Lopes has matured into a combative, energetic central midfielder. He’s maintained his dribbling ability that made him an attacking threat in the early days of his Posh career and has arguably earned another shot on these shores.