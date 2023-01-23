Wolves and QPR plotting moves for West Brom youngster who’s out of contract in 2024

QPR and Wolves are ‘plotting moves’ to sign West Brom youngster Ethan Ingram, claims Football Insider.

Ingram, 20, is a product of the West Brom youth academy. But the right-back is yet to make his Championship debut for the Baggies, having featured just once in the Carabao Cup this season.

But Football Insider are claiming that both QPR and Wolves are looking into a potential swoop for Ingram in the final week of this month’s transfer window, saying that Wolves are in the market for a long-term right-back option and that QPR are as well, with Ethan Laird set to return to parent club Manchester United at the end of the season.

Ingram sees his West Brom contract expire at the end of the 2023/24 season and Football Insider say that his future at The Hawthorns is ‘up in the air’.

Wolves currently sit in 17th place of the Premier League table whilst their Midlands rivals West Brom sit in 10th place of the Championship table, three points ahead of 13th place QPR.

Another one bites the dust…

West Brom have sold off a number of talented youngsters in the past few years. Names like Nathan Ferguson, Finn Azaz, and Tim Iroegbunam were all sold off before they could make a mark at West Brom, and all have since impressed – Iroegbunam has even been linked with the likes of Juventus and Borussia Dortmund this month.

Baggies boss Carlos Corberan will be hoping that this theme changes. But with Ingram, they could have a battle on their hands as he doesn’t seem any closer to being in Corberan’s first-team plans, despite being an England U20 player.

A move to Wolves would no doubt be an attractive option for Ingram, and the club could have the money needed to make a move happen in the coming week. QPR may also be an attractive destination as the R’s are developing a reputation for signing players like Ingram who are struggling for game time, and then developing them into quality players.

It’s certainly an interesting rumour and West Brom could now bring Ingram into Championship contention in a bid to keep him at the club.