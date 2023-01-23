Winger linked, PL interest in star – The Sheffield United transfer rumours from the third week of the January transfer window

Sheffield United continued their surge for automatic promotion with their Friday night win over Hull City.

The Blades extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to nine thanks to Daniel Jebbison’s early strike against Hull at Bramall Lane.

Their pursuit of the title still hangs in the balance though with Burnley five points clear at the top, and losing any of their key players before January ends would be a major blow.

Senegalese star Iliman Ndiaye has consistently been linked with a move to the Premier League due to his superb form for Sheffield United.

The latest reports pointed towards Everton’s interest (The Sun on Sunday, 22.01.23, pg. 59) but James Shield of the The Star has since reported that Ndiaye is worth ‘possibly more than double’ the rumoured £15m price tag.

Sheffield United won’t be in any rush to sell and so could price the Toffees and any other suitors out of a move this month.

Remaining with players linked with a move away from the club and a young duo could be heading out on loan.

Ollie Arblaster and Kyron Gordon, who are 18 and 20 respectively, could make temporary exits this month, as per Yorkshire Live. Arblaster previously joined Bradford Park Avenue on loan whilst Gordon was with Boreham Wood and so it wouldn’t be the first time that Paul Heckingbottom sends them out to get key first-team minutes.

The main sticking point for the Blades’ boss is regarding current squad depth and whether they may be needed at Bramall Lane, especially so in Arblaster’s case.

Finally, to a potential arrival at Bramall Lane.

The Sun is reporting that alongside Southampton, Sheffield United are in for Chelsea teenager Silko Thomas.

Thomas went on trial with the Championship club recently and so they have seen first hand what he has to offer. On top of that, his current deal with Premier League is up in summer, and there is no sign of a new one yet.

Sheffield United could either pay a fee to sign Thomas now or they could get him when his contract expires at the end of the season, but with Southampton also keen, there is strong competition.