‘They’re in big danger’ – Ipswich Town v Morecambe prediction: The72

Ipswich Town host Morecambe in League One on Tuesday night.

Ipswich Town currently sit 3rd in the table and have their hopes set on working their way back into the automatic promotion spots.

They were on the verge of taking a huge step in that direction the other week until Bali Mumba curled home an equalizer at the death for Plymouth Argyle. In their last outing, the Tractor Boys conceded late again, this time in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oxford United. They will return to Portman Road after this loss on their travels and it will be Morecambe in town.

The Shrimps are in the relegation zone at the other end of the League One standings and so have it all to play for themselves. Derek Adams’ side have certainly shown fight in recent weeks, winning three on the bounce against Accrington Stanley, Burton Albion and most recently, Cheltenham Town.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions ahead of the tie…

James Ray

“I’ve been predicting Ipswich Town to get back on track for a few weeks now but they keep dropping points late on. For a side that looked so strong prior to this recent slide, it’s a serious cause for concern.

“They’re in big danger of another costly slip here too. Morecambe are right in it at the bottom of the table but three consecutive wins shows they’ve got that fighting spirit, and against an Ipswich side low on confidence, they’ll be hopeful of pulling off a huge shock.

“It’s really tough to call given their respective form but after four without a win, Ipswich should finally get back on track with a win here.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-0 Morecambe

Jamie Rooke

“Amazingly, form might actually favour the away side in this one with Morecambe building up a head of steam in the last few weeks.

“The pressure is on Ipswich if they wish to keep Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle in their sights and anything less than three points here is a failure.

“Ipswich Town have the better team on paper but the EFL loves to throw up surprises and I think that will be the case here.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-2 Morecambe