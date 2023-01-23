‘They’ll get the better of them’ – Stockport County v Bradford City prediction: The72

Stockport County host Bradford City in League Two on Tuesday night.

Only three points currently separate Stockport County and Bradford City as both scrap it out for a play-off spot.

The Hatters have won four of their last five league outings and the goal in the 1-0 loss to Grimsby Town is the only one they’ve conceded in that run. Amongst the teams they defeated are promotion-chasing Northampton Town and relegation-threatened Hartlepool United.

Bradford City, on the other hand, have won just two of their last League Two fixtures. This inconsistency has seen them slip to 7th place, but Northampton Town’s struggles mean they’re only six points away from the top three still.

Now, ahead of the midweek clash between the Hatters and the Bantams, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“I do believe Bradford City are capable of much more than they have shown in recent months but they just can’t get a run going. And, with an in-form Stockport County up next, their winless run may extend to three.

“This is a big game in the League Two play-off picture and because of goal difference, the Hatters could move as high as 7th with all three points.

“Questions will be asked of the Bantams if this run continues and I can see their struggles extending. County are on the up and Bradford are in stuck in a rut, so I think they’ll get the better of them here.”

Score prediction: Stockport County 2-1 Bradford City

Jamie Rooke

“These are two evenly matched teams and it is a flip-of-the-coin sort of game in all honesty.

“Form favours Stockport County, as does the home advantage and the fact that they got the better of Bradford in the return fixture means I’m confident they can get the job done here.

“The aforementioned factors point towards a win for Dave Challinor’s men, and I’m backing them to get just that.”

Score prediction: Stockport County 2-0 Bradford City