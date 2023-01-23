Swansea City targeting new goalkeeper following recent blow

Swansea City are targeting a goalkeeper this month following an injury to Steven Benda, as per Swansea Independent.

Russell Martin’s side sit 12th in the Championship with their two recent league outings showing a slight change of form for the Swans.

Benda, 24, was subbed off last weekend in Swansea City’s 1-1 draw with QPR. The German shot-stopper has made 21 second tier appearances this season, keeping five clean sheets in what has been an inconsistent campaign for the Welsh side.

The extent of Benda’s injury remains unknown, but Swansea Independent are reporting it is optimistic to think he will be available for their next clash against Birmingham City and therefore a loan goalkeeper is now a priority as we enter the final week of the January transfer window.

Finding the right fit…

The report states the new goalkeeper could be either a backup to Benda or a contender for the number one shirt if the German’s injury is as bad as feared.

Adapting to a new ‘keeper isn’t the easiest thing for a squad to do, especially mid-season. However, Swansea City do have the worst defensive record in the top half of the Championship and another option may not be a bad thing.

Despite sitting 12th, Swansea City remain just three points outside the play-offs and there’s still plenty of time left for Martin’s side to find the momentum which would see them in the fight for a top-six spot.

With just over a week remaining of the window, finding the right goalkeeper may prove a tough task, and given they are seeking a loan option, a young prospect from the Premier League could be a potential avenue to explore.

With Benda’s knock being assessed today, it will be interesting to see which avenue Martin’s side take in the search for a new goalkeeper with an important tie against Birmingham City awaiting them.