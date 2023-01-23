Sunderland set to land West Ham prospect on long-term basis, report reveals

West Ham United midfielder Pierre Ekwah is set to join Sunderland permanently, as per Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness).

Ekwah, 21, has made 11 Premier League 2 appearances for West Ham this season. The young French talent has scored five and assisted one in the league so far and has impressed with his performances.

Ekwah first made his mark in English football with Chelsea and immediately hit the ground running for their U18 side. His move to the Hammers has seen him remain in their academy with little chance of first-team football as of yet.

Reports emerged linking Sunderland with a move for Ekwah last week and after a short wait, the latest update suggests the Frenchman is ‘convinced’ by the project in the north east and he will sign a long-term deal with the club.

A shrewd signing…

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has grown a reputation of being able to find hidden gems across England and the World. His recruitment usually hits the mark and fans will hope this one only adds to that list.

Typically a defensive midfielder, Ekwah would provide cover for Corry Evans and add to the young depth Sunderland already have in this area. Evans’ afternoon ended early in last weekend’s win over Middlesbrough so there is a chance Ekwah will be needed instantly.

Tony Mowbray has his side playing some attractive stuff at the moment and the Sunderland are currently within touching distance of the Championship’s top-six.

This wouldn’t be the first time Sunderland have utilised West Ham’s academy and it will be hoped Ekwah is as much of a success as his former teammate Aji Alese.

Up next for Sunderland is a FA Cup clash against Premier League side Fulham this weekend.