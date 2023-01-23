Striker linked, PL man on radar – The Swansea City transfer rumours from the third week of the January transfer window

Swansea City could be in for a busy final week of the January transfer window, with several of their players having been linked with moves away this month.

The Swans currently sit 12th in the Championship – three points off the play-off spots. However, Russell Martin’s side have been inconsistent this season and so their chances of finishing inside the top-six look slim as things stand. And what’s more is that several of their attacking players have been linked with moves away this month, with one of them being Morgan Whittaker.

The 22-year-old had been on loan at Plymouth Argyle for the first half of the season, where he contributed to 16 goals in League One before being recalled. He is now linked with a move away from the club, with Scottish Premiership side Rangers reportedly preparing a third bid for the winger after being knocked back twice by the Swans.

Another man who could be on the way out is striker Michael Obafemi, who has not played for the club since November. However, Martin has revealed to WalesOnline that Obafemi had no further bids, saying:

“We’ve rejected bids for Michael, as you know. As far as I’m aware, that’s about where we are at really. Hopefully, ideally, a line gets drawn under that at some point very soon. But it’s January so I don’t expect it to until the 31st of January, which isn’t very helpful to the players or to us really.”

Whilst all the talk is about outgoings at the Liberty Stadium, the Swans are also looking for additions in this window, with reports claiming that Martin’s side are keen on loaning Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay.

Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday (22.01.23, pg. 59) that the Swans and Championship rivals Watford are interested in the Premier League player, who will be looking for more game time away from Liverpool. The Welsh side were also in the market for Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt, but the former Wigan Athletic man looks set to be heading back to the Latics, according to The Athletic.

And earlier today, The72 exclusively revealed that Swansea City are among the club interested in Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk, with a loan deal on the cards for the 6ft 3in striker in the final week of the transfer window.

Swansea City face Birmingham City in the Championship on February 4th.