R’s knock back transfer offer, goalkeeper wanted – The QPR transfer rumours from the third week of the January transfer window

QPR have endured a fairly quiet January transfer window so far, with the loan capture of Bournemouth’s Jamal Lowe being their only signing to date.

And there doesn’t seem to be anything close either, with the QPR transfer news of the past week linking players with moves away from west London. The biggest story of which has linked Lyndon Dykes with a move to Millwall.

Last week, reports emerged claiming that Millwall had seen a £3million bid for Dykes knocked back, with fellow Championship sides Burnley and Stoke City credited with a surprise interest in the Scot. QPR are said to be open to selling Dykes this month, ahead of his contract expiry in 2024.

Elsewhere, and in another big QPR transfer story, goalkeeper Seny Dieng has been linked with a move away. Guardian journalist Will Unwin revealed on Twitter that Premier League trio Brentford, Brighton, and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen on Dieng, although Brighton’s chances of swooping for Dieng have since been played down – Dieng is also out of contract in 2024.

Lastly, Sinclair Armstrong has been linked with a temporary exit, with Lincoln City and Gillingham both said to be keen on a loan deal for the young Irishman.

In terms of potential signings, QPR haven’t been linked with any new names, but expect the R’s to try and bring some people in before January 31st given their faltering form in the Championship. Critchley recently spoke out on potential signings, and he told London Football Scene:

“I’ve had thoughts as to the areas in which we need to improve to become better – we’ve got to be better at both ends of the football pitch. If you want to be at the top, you’ve got to be a high scoring team or have one of the meanest defences – we have neither.”

QPR return to Championship action away at Hull City this weekend.