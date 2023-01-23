Report shares injury latest on Burnley duo Benson and Gudmundsson ahead of FA Cup clash v Ipswich Town

Burnley take on League One side Ipswich Town in League One this weekend, and Clarets boss Vincent Kompany could welcome back a couple of players for the tie at Portman Road.

Burnley earned a 2-1 win over West Brom on Friday night. The Clarets came from behind the secure the three points which takes them 18 points clear of Watford in 3rd place, with the possibility of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League quickly coming into their sights.

But this weekend, Kompany and Burnley take a break from league duties to head to Ipswich Town in the FA Cup Fourth Round. And for this one, Burnley are set to welcome back Jack Cork who missed the game v West Brom through suspension.

The win over the Baggies though brought about a new injury concern. Manuel Benson came off the bench in the second half but LancsLive say that he left the stadium in a protective boot after picking up an ankle injury, with the club set to assess the scale of his injury in the coming days.

Elsewhere, Johann Berg Gudmundsson missed the West Brom game through injury as well. But LancsLive say that Burnley hope his injury isn’t a serious one. Taylor Harwood-Bellis remains sidelined for a few more weeks with a foot injury.

One door closes…

With the likes of Benson looking like he could be set for a spell on the sidelines, it could open the door for another name to impress in Kompany’s starting XI.

Nathan Tella has been in and out of the XI in recent weeks. But he started v West Brom and scored the equalising goal on the night.

Anass Zaroury has been impressing of late and Benson’s potential injury could keep him in the side, but there’s also Darko Churlinov to think about – he’s gradually being reintroduced to the side after spending a few weeks out.

For Kompany then, this weekend’s game could give him a chance to try out a different XI, and give opportunities to players who maybe aren’t getting so many in the Championship.

The game takes place at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.