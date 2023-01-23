PL man linked, bid for EFL ace rejected – The Middlesbrough transfer rumours from the third week of the January transfer window

Middlesbrough are seemingly looking to strengthen in the final week of the January transfer window, with Michael Carrick’s side hoping for an unlikely promotion to the Premier League.

Carrick has brought in just one signing so far in this window, with Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer signing on a loan deal. However, Boro’s 2-0 loss against Sunderland at the weekend shows they need new recruits to keep up their hopes of a return to the Premier League.

And according to Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (22.01.23, pg. 59), one man that Carrick is keen on is Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, with Nixon suggesting that there’s a £4million price tag on the defender.

The defender is currently on loan at Championship side Millwall where he has made 16 league appearances so far this season. But Cresswell has fallen out of favour in recent weeks and now looks like he could be on the move, with Sunderland linked as well.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough are interested in Leyton Orient’s Daniel Nkrumah, with Boro reportedly seeing a bid rejected for the 19-year-old last week. The League Two side recalled the midfielder from his loan spell at non-league side Welling United. He is yet to play a senior game for the O’s but he has attracted interest from both Boro and West Brom this month.

Lastly, there were reports last week that Middlesbrough had joined the race to sign Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene. However, these have recently been dismissed by WalesOnline as being inaccurate, with Middlesbrough having no real interest in the Irish international.

Middlesbrough face Watford in the Championship this weekend. As things stand, Boro sit in 6th and Watford sit in 3rd, making this one a huge tie for both sides.