PL loan links and more – The Sunderland transfer rumours from the third week of the January transfer window

Sunderland are seemingly in the market for loan signings this month, as they look to continue an unlikely bid for back-to-back promotions.

After their promotion from League One last season, the Black Cats currently sit in 9th place of the Championship table, and just one point off the play-off spots. Sunderland’s impressive 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the weekend outlines their promotion credentials, and boss Tony Mowbray will be looking for new recruitment in order to bolster those credentials.

One man who has helped them in their success this campaign is Everton striker Ellis Simms, who was on loan at the Stadium of Light for the first half of the season until he was recalled. He scored a total of seven goals in 17 Championship games for the Black Cats.

However, reports emerging last week have indicated that Sunderland are in talks to resign the striker, despite Everton terminating the original loan agreement.

Sunderland are also interested in West Ham’s Pierre Ekwah in what would be another loan deal, according to Alan Nixon. The Hammers youngster has yet to have a taste of regular first-team football, with Sunderland perhaps the ideal place to continue his development as they chase a place in the Premier League.

Another Premier League player that Mowbray is apparently targeting is Charlie Cresswell from Leeds United, with Leeds reportedly prepared to sell the defender. Cresswell is currently on loan at Sunderland’s fellow Championship side Millwall, with the 20-year-old having played 18 games for them this season.

And Sunderland are also said to be interested in Brighton & Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav, with the forward attracting interest from several Championship clubs. Undav has been limited in game time this season and may be looking for more regular football elsewhere in this window.

In terms of outgoings, there does not look like there will be many exits at the Stadium of Light. However, one man who is rumoured to be heading out the door is defender Bailey Wright, with Aberdeen and Lee Johnson’s Hibernian reportedly interested.

Sunderland return to action v Fulham in the FA Cup this weekend.