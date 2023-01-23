Outgoings expected, PL man linked – The Norwich City transfer rumours from the third week of the January transfer window

Norwich City look to be heading in the right direction under new boss David Wagner, as the Canaries set their sights on a return to the Premier League.

After two wins on the bounce against Preston North End and Coventry City respectively, Norwich City are back in the play-offs and they’ll look to cement their place in the top-six by the end of the season. However, there might be a few changes to this current Norwich City side before they potentially take part in the play-offs, with one man linked with a move away being Todd Cantwell.

Cantwell has been on the sidelines recently with injury and spent the second half of last season on loan at then Championship side Bournemouth, where he helped the Cherries return to the Premier League. But it doesn’t look like the winger will be repeat the same feat with Norwich, with Cantwell reportedly considering an offer from Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Another player who is heavily linked with a move away from Carrow Road is full-back Max Aarons. According to a report from The Sun last week, Aarons was scouted by 14 different clubs during Norwich’s 4-0 victory over Preston North End earlier in the month.

The 23-year-old has made nearly 200 appearances for the Canaries, but this could be the year when he finally moves on from the club.

Jordan Hugill is also linked with a move away from the club, with Rotherham United, Birmingham City, and Derby County all linked. Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has refused to comment on his side’s reported interest in the striker.

In terms of signings for Norwich, Wagner is said to be interested in signing Brighton striker Deniz Undav on loan, with several Football League clubs keen on the German.

Norwich City face league leaders Burnley in their next Championship outing on February 4th.