Nottingham Forest left-back set to complete League One loan move

Nottingham Forest left-back Aaron Donnelly is set to join Port Vale on loan, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has said.

Port Vale have been in inconsistent form of late but they still sit in a very respectable 13th place in their first season back in League One.

They’ve made a trio of new additions this month in a bid to maintain their upward trajectory too, with centre-back Connor Hall and midfielders Harry Charsley and Brad Walker arriving at Vale Park.

Now, it has been claimed new signing number four could be on the horizon.

As reported by Lyall Thomas, Nottingham Forest youngster Aaron Donnelly is set to join Darrell Clarke’s side. The 19-year-old full-back is poised to arrive on loan until the end of the season, bolstering Vale’s options on the left.

Should the move go through, Donnelly will likely compete with Mal Benning for a spot in the starting XI.

A helpful addition…

Donnelly has spent much of his career playing at left-back in youth football, but he does offer versatility that will be of good value to Clarke’s Vale. He can operate further forward as a wing-back or in a back three too, making him a solid addition for the League One side.

He’s only got one senior appearance to his name but the Northern Irishman has earned his chance in first-team football after impressing in a regular role for Nottingham Forest’s U21s.

It remains to be seen if the deal can be wrapped up, but Donnelly looks to be another steady addition for Port Vale this month.

After their Morecambe clash was postponed at the weekend, next up for Vale is a midweek visit of Derby County.