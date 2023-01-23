Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow closing in on Championship move amid Hull City and Huddersfield Town links

Hull City are ‘closing in’ on the loan signing of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, reports HullLive.

Both Hull City and Huddersfield Town have been in the market for a goalkeeper this month. The Tigers recently saw Nathan Baxter return to parent club Chelsea to recover from injury, whilst the Terriers lost Lee Nicholls to injury.

And Newcastle United man Darlow was quickly linked with both clubs. The Englishman has fallen well down the pecking order at St James’ Park but now looks set for a temporary move to the Championship, and it looks like Hull City have won the race to sign him.

HullLive’s report says that Darlow will be at Hull City’s training base in Cottingham to ‘complete the formalities of his temporary move’, suggesting that the Englishman could be available for Hull City’s Championship clash v QPR this weekend.

Another win for the Tigers…

Hull City have had a really positive past few weeks. Results on the pitch have improved with Liam Rosenior’s side now sat in 16th place of the table and eight points clear of the drop zone, and the Tigers have made some positive signings so far as well.

Aaron Connolly and Malcolm Ebiowei have both arrived on loan from Brighton and Crystal Palace respectively. With Darlow looking set to follow, it marks a really strong showing in this month’s window for Rosenior and co, with Championship survival now looking much more achievable than it was a few weeks back.

As for Huddersfield Town, missing out on Darlow will only add to their current woes – Mark Fotheringham’s side sit in 22nd but their results have improved of late, with the Terriers now just three points from safety.