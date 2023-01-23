Mowbray shares fitness update on Aji Alese after Sunderland’s win v Middlesbrough

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says that Aji Alese was forced off with cramp in yesterday’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Sunderland welcomed north east rivals Middlesbrough to the Stadium of Light yesterday. The game promised to be an enthralling one between two in-form sides in the Championship, and it didn’t fail to deliver. The Black Cats took the lead through Ross Stewart after he was brought down in the penalty area, with Dael Fry seeing red for Middlesbrough. Amad Diallo scored the second later on, securing an impressive win for Mowbray’s men.

Summer signing Alese started for the first time in 2023. The young defender had been absent in Sunderland previous five games before yesterday, and was brought off midway through the second half. Speaking to Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith after the game, Mowbray said of Alese:

TM: "Alese has had one training session with the team in five weeks. I asked him to play otherwise it was Jack Clarke at LB. He came off with cramp – huge credit to him. That's the personality you want at your football club."#SAFC — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) January 22, 2023

An unlikely hero…

At 22 years old and having not played that much first-team football upon arriving, few would’ve expected much from Alese in his maiden season at the Stadium of Light.

But he’s been a key player so far. When Dan Ballard picked up an injury, Alese stepped in and provided excellent cover. He’s so far racked up 13 Championship appearances and he looks to be getting better and better as the weeks pass by.

Like Mowbray says, Alese is the type of player that you need at your club and Alese’s willingness to play despite a lack of training showcases a real togetherness at Sunderland right now, which was evident throughout their win over Boro yesterday.

The Black Cats return to action v Fulham in the FA Cup this weekend.