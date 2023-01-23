Free agent eyed, striker linked – The Blackburn Rovers transfer rumours from the third week of the January transfer window

Blackburn Rovers could do with a fresh face or two if they are to revive their push for the play-offs.

Blackburn Rovers have managed to maintain an impressive 3rd place for much of the season but while their struggles have persisted and others have hit form, they’ve slipped to 4th and are only inside the play-offs by a single point.

New signings could breathe life into proceedings at Ewood Park and plenty of names were linked over last week.

The most exciting of which was probably Brighton’s Deniz Undav. The striker starred in Belgium last season but amid a struggle for game time, he’s been linked with a loan move to Blackburn Rovers. There is plenty of competition for his signature, but it will be hoped that’s one Rovers can wrap up to boost their attacking ranks.

Undav isn’t the only striker to be linked with the club, with negotiations over a deal for Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt rumoured to have taken place. However, it seems he’s now poised to link up with former club Wigan Athletic on loan instead.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

The Daily Record stated Blackburn Rovers have made a six-figure bid for Hibernian centre-back Ryan Porteous.

He too has rival interest though and fellow Championship side Watford are claimed to be leading the race for his signature.

The last of the several players linked over the course of last week was Nikita Haikin, a 27-year-old goalkeeper who is now without a club after his deal with Bodo/Glimt expired at the start of 2023. Nettavisen reported that Rovers have made an offer to Haikin, but he also has interest from Vancouver Whitecaps.

In terms of potential outings, Ben Brereton Diaz has been at the centre of strong speculation again.

Express Sport has said that a pre-contract deal has been agreed with Spanish giants Villareal. That deal would mean that while he stays for the rest of the campaign, he would be lost for nothing. It remains to be seen just what comes of those rumours though, with more speculation sure to circulate before the window ends.