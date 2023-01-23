Millwall seal double contract agreement – announcement expected soon

Millwall goalkeepers George Long and Bartosz Bialkowski have both agreed new contracts, it has been reported by the South London Press.

Millwall shot-stoppers Long and Bialkowski have both has spells as the no.1 this season.

Experienced Poland international Bialkowski started out as the go-to man for Gary Rowett but after a tough start of the season which saw him keep three clean sheets in 10 games, Long came into the starting XI. Since then, the Lions have been able to rise up the table while the ex-Hull City and Sheffield United man has managed seven clean sheets in 17 outings.

Now, with both players out of contract at the end of the season, they’ve seen their stays at The Den extended.

The South London Press reports that both Long and Bialkowski have signed new contracts with Millwall.

It is yet to be made official by the Championship club but it is said that an announcement is expected soon.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

A double boost…

Given that the hunt for new additions is the priority at The Den, it might come as somewhat of a surprise to see Long and Bialkowski signing new deals now. However, with their deals up at the end of the season, this ensures both their futures are secured over the final stages of the window.

The pair bring good balance to Rowett’s goalkeeping ranks. Both have extensive experience of EFL football but at 29, Long still has a good amount of time left in his career.

35-year-old Bialkowski may be moving closer to the twilight years of his career, but again, his pedigree makes him a strong deputy.

Now, it just awaits to be seen when the deals are announced with both said to be signed.