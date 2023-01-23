Millwall loan man Callum Styles quizzed about his future, Lions apparently have option to buy Barnsley man

Barnsley’s Callum Styles says he’s not thinking too much about his future beyond this season, after joining Millwall on loan at the start of the campaign.

Styles, 22, secured a season-long loan move to Millwall ahead of this season. The Hungarian international signed an extended deal at Oakwell until 2025 before joining the Lions, but South London Press say that there’s a release clause in his contract.

Asked by South London Press if he’s been thinking about his future beyond this season, Styles gave a coy response, saying:

“Not too much. You’ve kinda got to live in the moment. If you’re too concerned on that then you are not going to focus on the now. The now is going to dictate what happens in the summer. Obviously you have plans but that’s more for my agent, later in the season.”

Styles has so far featured 18 times in the Championship for Millwall, scoring once and assisting once. He’s missed a couple of games of late owing to minor injuries, but he’s been an important player for Gary Rowett’s side who currently sit in 8th place of the Championship table.

“You’ve got to be focused on the season, even though there aren’t many midweek games coming up for us,” Styles continued.

“We’ve got a busy February so I need to get my head down, get these little niggles out the way, stay fit and make sure I am playing well.”

Styles revealed soon after sealing his move to Millwall that the Lions have an option to make his stay permanent, but whether or not they will remains to be seen.

Styles to stay on at Millwall?

Styles is certainly a player with Championship pedigree. He’s been a really useful option for Millwall this season and he’s showing his qualities once again, despite a lack of goal involvements so far.

With Styles under contract at Barnsley until 2025, the Tykes have the upper hand should Millwall or any other side look into a summer swoop. But the option for Millwall to buy (if not, then Styles’ Barnsley release clause) is there and so it’d come down to whether or not the option is triggered.

If Barnsley return to the Championship ahead of next season then they might be more keen to keep Styles at the club, and Styles might fancy staying. But Styles and Millwall seems like a good fit and a permanent move to The Den wouldn’t be a surprising one if it happens in the summer.