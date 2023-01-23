Michael Obafemi latest: Swansea City may have missed out on a sale as Burnley turn attentions elsewhere

Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi has been courted by Burnley this month, following his failed move to Turf Moor last summer.

Reports emerged earlier this month revealing that Burnley had seen two bids for Obafemi rejected. Then, Alan Nixon claimed in The Sun on Sunday (15.01.22) that the Clarets were closing in on a move for the 22-year-old, revealing Swansea’s £3million price tag – Burnley’s highest reported offer stands at £2.5million.

But little has been said of Obafemi to Burnley since.

The latest on Obafemi to Burnley…

Burnley are definitely in the market for a striker this month, and Obafemi definitely seems like someone they’re keen on.

But the Clarets are now being linked with a potential €10million swoop for KVC Westerlo and South Africa striker Lyle Foster, which could suggest that Burnley’s January interest in Obafemi was short-lived.

Going into this month, reports suggested that Burnley won’t spend big on a striker signing. But with Foster now looking set to arrive at Turf Moor, and for a big fee, the likelihood of Burnley spending any more money at all in the final week of this month’s transfer window seems unlikely.

For the Swans then, a sale of Obafemi looks increasingly likely as the days pass by. And for Russell Martin, it’s certainly a blow – Obafemi and Swansea City seem like they need to break apart from each other and Martin will no doubt have been counting on some player sales this month, in order to fund some potential player signings.

Nothing is set in stone though. Burnley may well fancy another striker signing after bringing in Foster and Obafemi would no doubt be one of their first-choice signings should that be the case.

But it certainly seems like Obafemi to Burnley is stalling, if not falling through.