Intriguing transfer detail emerges between Portsmouth and Oxford United after John Mousinho move

Portsmouth will not be able to sign players from Oxford United for 12 months, Karl Robinson has revealed after John Mousinho’s appointment.

Portsmouth’s appointment of Mousinho was one that left many surprised but he announced himself on the managerial stage with an impressive 2-0 win over Exeter City on Saturday afternoon.

With the first game out the way, it will be hoped Mousinho and Pompey can start to make inroads on the transfer front too.

However, it has now emerged that – for now – the 36-year-old will not be able to bring any familiar faces over from the Kassam Stadium to bolster his ranks.

Speaking to the Witney Gazette, Robinson revealed that as part of the agreement, Mousinho will not be able to sign players from Oxford United for the next 12 months as they bid to protect their players from someone who is now a rival manager. Here’s what he had to say:

“Part of the contract agreement is that for 12 months, that can’t be the case anyway.

“It’s about protecting assets, but John’s been very respectful to Oxford United.

“He goes 100% with my blessing.”