Fresh price tag claim could price Everton out of January move for Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye

Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye is worth more than double what Everton are reportedly willing to pay for the Senegalese international, says James Shield.

Yesterday, reports emerged in the national press stating that Everton were hoping to make a £15million move for Ndiaye before this month’s transfer window shuts. The Sun said that the Toffees were trying to gather the funds in a bid to bring Ndiaye to Goodison Park, but Shield says that Ndiaye is worth far more than what Everton are reportedly willing to pay.

Writing for The Star, Shield said that ‘one independent source within the game claimed over the weekend that Ndiaye is worth “possibly more than double” the figure quoted in relation to the Merseyside outfit’s interest’. Shield then took to Twitter, reiterating the fact that Ndiaye is worth much more than this apparent £15million price tag:

Hello Lee. I'd definitely go with the 'around double that' one bloke in the game – (he doesn't work at BL) – told me. I really think when you watch him, plus the attitude he's got, the lad is going all the way to the top. — James Shield (@JamesShield1) January 22, 2023

Everton’s struggles both on and off the pitch this season have been widely documented. And after defeat v West Ham over the weekend, reports are claiming that Toffees boss Frank Lampard could be sacked, so the idea of Everton coughing up close to £30million for Ndiaye seems far-fetched right now.

Ndiaye’s Sheffield United future…

Ndiaye is under contract at Bramall Lane until the end of the 2023/24 season. But it seems like Ndiaye and the club have come to an impasse in terms of a renewal, and so Sheffield United will be weighing up what the best course of action for Ndiaye is.

Right now, the goal will be promotion. Shield writes that Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is working under the assumption that no senior player will be sold this month and so that could suggest that Sheffield United aren’t open to selling Ndiaye this month, but a sizeable offer would surely turn their heads, especially given the fact that the club has recent been placed under a transfer embargo.

It’s a tricky one for the Blades to weigh up. But right now, Heckingbottom and Ndiaye’s focus will be on the next game, which is a trip to Wrexham in the FA Cup this weekend.