Former Nottingham Forest and West Brom bosses among Cardiff City managerial candidates

Ex-Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi and ex-Barnsley and West Brom boss Valerien Ismael are both candidates for the vacant Cardiff City job, according to BBC Sport.

Cardiff City are on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with Mark Hudson earlier this month. The Bluebirds sit in 21st place of the Championship table and have already sacked two managers this season, with Steve Morison having lost his position at the club back in September.

And an emerging report from BBC Sport has revealed that former Nottingham Forest boss Lamouchi ‘has emerged as a potential candidate’ for the Cardiff City job, and that Ismael ‘is also thought to be high on the shortlist drawn up by the club’.

Lamouchi, 51, is a former French international midfielder, having represented the likes of Monaco and Inter Milan during his playing career. He made a name for himself as a manager with Rennes before guiding Nottingham Forest to a 7th place finish in the 2019/20 Championship season, losing his job shortly into the next campaign. Lamouchi was most recently in charge of Qatari side Al-Duhail.

Ismael, 47, is another former French footballer who played for Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich among other sides. He made his name as a coach with Austrian side LASK before landing the Barnsley job in 2020, famously guiding them to a play-off finish in the 2020/21 Championship campaign before taking charge of West Brom

Ismael was sacked after 31 games at the helm, leaving with a win percentage of 38.71% (12 wins and 10 defeats). He was sacked as Besiktas manager earlier this season.

Cardiff’s managerial search…

Yesterday, Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday (22.01.23) that Cardiff City want a manager who plays attacking football, with lots of shots on goal. Lamouchi deployed a notoriously timid style of play at Nottingham Forest, often conservative and defensive. Ismael meanwhile deployed a more direct style of play, with a high press and a focus on scoring goals from set pieces.

Ismael then might be more suited to what Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan apparently wants from his next manager. But Lamouchi proved to be a solid manager at Championship level with Forest and so he seems like a strong contender too.

Cardiff City really need to make a strong appointment, with their Championship status at risk in what is their fourth season back in the second tier. The Bluebirds’ next game is away at Hull City on February 4th.