Exclusive: Millwall, Stoke City, Swansea City all keen on Serie A striker Sydney van Hooijdonk

Millwall, Stoke City, and Swansea City are among the sides interested in Dutch striker Sydney van Hooijdonk, The72 has been told.

Van Hooijdonk, 22, currently plays for Eredivisie side Heerenveen, on loan from Serie A side Bologna. He’s scored seven goals in 18 appearances in all competitions this season, having scored seven in 15 on loan with the club during the second half of last season too.

But The72 has been told that there are several teams in England and around Europe keen on the youngster, with Millwall, Stoke City, and Swansea City among the Championship sides keen on van Hooijdonk, who is keen on a move to England.

Van Hooijdonk is likely to be available for a loan move, but Bologna could include an option to buy should any club sign him on loan. A move could material in the final week of this month’s transfer window but a summer move is also a possibility – van Hooijdonk out of contract at Bologna in 2025.

Millwall currently sit in 8th place of the Championship table, whilst Swansea City sit in 12th and Stoke City in 18th.