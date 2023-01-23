Sheffield United star’s transfer stance emerges as Everton links continue

Everton are tracking Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye with Premier League interest persisting, Fabrizio Romano has said.

Sheffield United’s star forward has been a key part of their success this season and unsurprisingly, reports of Premier League interest in Ndiaye aren’t anything new, with claims of enquiries emerging from The Daily Express (Transfers News Live, 11.01.23, 11:56) earlier this month.

He’s notched 10 goals and eight assists in 29 games across all competitions and with his deal up at the end of next season, question marks do surround his long-term future at Bramall Lane.

Now, transfer guru Romano has added to recent reports that top-flight strugglers Everton are one of Ndiaye’s suitors.

He states on Twitter that the Toffees are tracking the Sheffield United star. Premier League interest is persisting and it may not be long before those keen start to make proposals over a potential deal.

Sheffield United's starboy Iliman Ndiaye, attracting interest from Premier League clubs. He has 10 goals and 7 assists this season, proposals could arrive soon – also Everton are tracking him. 🇸🇳 Understand player and Sheffield plan is to stay until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/QxchiFDEdZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2023

Reassuringly for the Blades though, he states Ndiaye and the club’s plan for the rest of the season are aligned, with the Senegalese ace planning on seeing out the campaign with the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Romano’s latest update comes after The Sun on Sunday (22.01.23, pg. 59) initially revealed Everton were trying to gather the funds for a £15m bid for Ndiaye.

Time will tell…

It remains to be seen whether or not the reported Premier League interest in Ndiaye develops into anything more concrete as the month goes on, but Romano’s revelation that he’s planning on seeing out the season with the Blades will be reassuring.

Given the fact he hasn’t penned a new deal yet, there might have been some fears over losing him this month. However, it seems he fixated on helping Sheffield United to the top-flight for now.

His situation may well be revisited in the summer but as it stands, it seems the Championship promotion hopefuls might be able to hold onto their key forward.