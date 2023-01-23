€10m deal agreed, centre-back wanted – The Burnley transfer rumours from the third week of the January transfer window

Burnley’s recruitment has been vital to their success under Vincent Kompany’s management this season.

Burnley sit top of the Championship table still after their late 2-1 win over West Brom on Friday night.

It capped off another strong week for the Clarets in which plenty of players were linked with a move to Turf Moor again.

Among those rumoured to be inbound was Hjalmar Ekdal, whose move to Burnley has since been made official as Kompany looks to bolster his options at the heart of defence.

A pair of European-based central midfielders were also linked. Reports from Turkey stated a bid of €4m had been made for Konyaspor midfielder Amir Hadziahmetovic had been made for the Clarets while Ligue 1 engine Marshall Munetsi was also mentioned as a Burnley target by Foot Mercato.

Nothing further has emerged regarding those two potential deals though.

Lyndon Dykes links have circulated too amid Millwall’s failed bid for the QPR striker, but it remains to be seen if Burnley’s claimed interest develops into anything more serious.

The last of the rumoured targets is KVC Westerlo’s Lyle Foster, and this one seems to be quite far along. Sacha Tavolieri has reported that Burnley have agreed to pay a fee of €7m – rising to €10m in the event of promotion – for the South African.

He would be a much-needed attacking addition for Kompany, providing more competition and an option for the long-term.

1 of 18 Which of these clubs has Steve Bruce NOT managed? Sheffield United Huddersfield Town Wigan Athletic Bristol City

There has been speculation surrounding potential departures too.

Sheffield Wednesday were claimed to have made an approach to sign Luke McNally, but they’re not the only ones keen. Reporting for The Sun on Sunday (22.01.23, pg. 59), Alan Nixon has said Championship pair Hull City and Blackpool have also held interest.

Last but not least, midfield star Josh Brownhill continues to draw Premier League attention. However, TEAMtalk states Burnley have now begun contract talks with the influential ace in a bid to fend off any top-flight suitors.