Defenders wanted, new striker link – The Stoke City transfer rumours from the third week of the January transfer window

Stoke City made light work of Reading in their last outing, putting four past Paul Ince’s side at the Bet365 Stadium.

Will Smallbone opened the scoring with 10 minutes on the clock and then late goals from Jacob Brown and Dwight Gayle put the game out of sight against the Royals.

However, Stoke City are still in a precarious position and could do with a fresh face or two, with a fair few linked over the last week or so. Rumours have been rife regarding strikers and Lyndon Dykes has been claimed as a Potters target.

Millwall are reportedly at the fore of bringing the striker across London, even lodging a £3m bid. However, Stoke City are also interested in the QPR man, as per the Daily Mail.

Another forward who Stoke City were linked with was Joe Gelhardt, but he looks poised to reunite with Wigan Athletic.

The side rock-bottom of the Championship look to have pulled off quite the coup in securing the services of the Leeds United man. The Athletic reported that he is set to choose the Latics over the likes of Stoke City and Swansea City.

Goalkeeper Ersan Destangolu of Besiktas has also been linked with the Potters, who could do with another goalkeeper after letting Josef Bursik move to Club Brugge.

In terms of a potential departure, senior figure Aden Flint is drawing interest from League One giants Derby County, as per Football Insider. Even in a system that uses three centre-backs, the 33-year-old has made just nine appearances and regularly watches on as an unused substitute.

Harry Souttar on the other hand has quickly rose to the top of the pecking order, making his absence from the matchday squad against Reading all the more worrying. The Australian international played every minute for his country at the World Cup in Qatar and could be on the verge of reaping the awards.

West Ham United, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are just some of the Premier League teams in for Souttar, according to the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if he remains or becomes the latest talented Stoke City defender to rise to the top-flight.