Championship clubs keen on ex-Chelsea striker – expected to make English move this month

Multiple unnamed Championship clubs have made enquiries regarding ESTAC Troyes striker Ike Ugbo, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

Some fans may know 24-year-old striker Ugbo from his time on these shores.

During his time on the books in Chelsea’s youth academy, he spent numerous spells in the EFL. He endured stints with Barnsley, MK Dons and Scunthorpe United but has since found success abroad.

After prolific loan spells with Roda JC and Cercle Brugge, Ugbo joined KRC Genk before heading to France with ESTAC Troyes, where he finds himself now. However, it might not be long before he’s back in the EFL.

Fabrizio Romano has reported on Twitter that multiple Championship sides have made enquiries regarding a possible move for Ugbo, who is expected to return to English football before the window ends in just over a week’s time.

Ugbo has played 14 times in Ligue 1 this season, netting one goal and providing one assist.

In for a striker?

It seems there are a whole host of Championship sides in the market for a new striker this month, so Ugbo won’t be short of options should he be lining up a return to these shores.

He was prolific in youth football with Chelsea and managed strong returns with Roda JC and Cercle Brugge. His time with ESTAC Troyes hasn’t been the easiest this season but it will be hoped that he can revive the previous form he’s shown to be a hit in the second-tier if a move goes through.

It remains to be seen just who is in the race for the Canada international, but he could prove to be a shrewd addition.