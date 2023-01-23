Championship club to lose 21-year-old as Liverpool prepare loan recall

Blackpool loan man Rhys Williams’ time at Bloomfield Road looks to be coming to an end with Liverpool set to recall the defender, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool sanctioned a move to Bloomfield Road for Williams in the summer transfer window, giving him another crack at the Championship after a difficult time with Swansea City.

He played only seven times with the Swans but has notched up 17 appearances for Blackpool since arriving. Williams started the first nine games of the campaign but has been in and out of the side somewhat since.

Now, new reports from the Liverpool Echo have said parent club Liverpool are now set to bring him back prematurely.

Their report states that with interest growing in Nat Phillips and Virgil van Dijk sidelined, Williams will return to provide more cover in the first-team. The Premier League club have been happy with the experience he has gained, but a recall looks to be on the cards as they search for more depth at the back.

In need of another…

Liverpool’s position means that Blackpool will likely be forced into the market for a centre-back or two.

They have players who can fill in in central roles but a recall for Williams would leave Jordan Thorniley and Marvin Ekpiteta as the only natural central defenders in the first-team.

Callum Connolly has played in the middle before, as has James Husband, but it will be hoped that Mick McCarthy isn’t made to settle for players playing out of position as his cover at the heart of defence while the club battle relegation.

Blackpool sit 23rd as it stands, three points away from safety.