Brentford outcast close to joining Blackpool on loan, report claims

Blackpool are ‘in advanced talks’ to sign Brentford centre-back Charlie Goode on loan, reports Football Insider.

Goode, 27, joined Brentford from Northampton Town back in 2020. But the Englishman has failed to kick on since joining the London club, having featured just 14 times in league competitions since.

This season, Goode is yet to feature in the Premier League for Brentford. But Football Insider have revealed that Championship strugglers Blackpool are in advanced talks to sign Goode on loan for the remainder of the season, with the Bees having apparently given Goode ‘the green light to leave before the window shuts’.

Blackpool have enjoyed a positive January transfer window so far having brought in Andy Lyons and Tom Trybull on permanent deals, as well as Josh Bowler and Morgan Rogers on loan. But the Seasiders have recently undergone a managerial change with Mick McCarthy replacing Michael Appleton.

McCarthy was set to oversee his opening game in charge over the weekend, but Blackpool’s home game v fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town was postponed.

Blackpool’s survival chances…

After bringing in some new players and sacking Appleton, it seems like Blackpool are really trying to shake things up in a bid to salvage their Championship status.

McCarthy is an experienced head and he might yet surprise a few people at Bloomfield Road. And Goode is a solid player in the Football League and his arrival could be another deciding factor in how Blackpool’s season pans out.

He’ll be raring to play some regular football after a tough couple of years since joining Brentford, and he may feel like he has a point to prove after his failed loan spell with Sheffield United last season.

Blackpool return to action v Southampton in the FA Cup this weekend and Goode could well be a Seasider by then.