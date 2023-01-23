Blackburn Rovers monitoring 25-year-old left-back – contract expiring this summer

Blackburn Rovers are keeping an eye on Fortuna Sittard left-back George Cox, a report from Football League World has said.

Blackburn Rovers currently have Harry Pickering and Tayo Edun as their main options on the left-hand side of defence, with both capable of playing further forward on the left too.

However, the latter has been heavily linked with a loan move to Charlton Athletic, but Jon Dahl Tomasson recently dented the chances of that move and Matt Penney has since joined the Addicks as another option on the left.

Now though, claims have emerged from Football League World stating Rovers now have a left-back on their radar in the form of George Cox.

Cox, 25, is a product of Brighton and Hove Albion’s academy but has been playing in the Netherlands with Fortuna Sittard for the past few years. He initially joined the club on loan in 2019 and then signed permanently the following summer. Since then, he’s managed 10 goals and eight assists in 102 games but is now wanted by Blackburn Rovers.

A deal in the offing?

Obviously, it remains to be seen if Rovers’ rumoured interest comes to anything serious.

However, a move could be there to be struck given that Cox is out of contract at the end of the season. He’s been a regular starter for Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie and they may want to keep him yet given the prevalent role he has played for the club.

A deal could open the door for Edun to head out on loan but if he stays, Tomasson’s options could look a little crowded.

If nothing comes to fruition this month, Cox’s situation may well be one to revisit in the summer if his contract situation remains unresolved.