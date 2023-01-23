Attacker wanted, PL man linked – The West Brom transfer rumours from the third week of the January transfer window

West Brom suffered their third defeat of the Carlos Corberan era on Friday, after losing 2-1 away at Burnley in the Championship.

The Baggies were on their way to claiming what would’ve been an incredible 1-0 win at Burnley. But the Clarets scored twice later on in the game, extending their lead at the top of the Championship table to five points.

But matters on the pitch remain very positive for West Brom who find themselves in 10th place of the table after the weekend fixtures, and the last seven days have brought about a lot of Baggies transfer rumours too, with West Brom one of the teams linked with Brighton striker Deniz Undav.

Undav looks like he could leave Brighton on loan this month and reports have claimed that West Brom and a number of other Championship sides are keen on a potential loan deal for the German striker, who finished last season as the top scorer in Belgium’s top division.

Elsewhere, West Brom were linked with a move for Leyton Orient youngster Daniel Nkrumah earlier this month. But last week, it was revealed that Middlesbrough had seen a bid rejected for the O’s man, and that Boro were expected to make another move for the attacker.

And there’s been some rumours of potential outgoings at The Hawthorns too with Karlan Grant apparently being eyed up. Reports have claimed that Stoke City are looking into a potential loan swoop for the striker, who’s only featured in one of West Brom’s last three league matches.

And lastly, it was revealed earlier today that Wolves and QPR are looking into a potential deal for West Brom youngster Ethan Ingram. The right-back is yet to make his league debut for the Baggies, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2023/24 season.

West Brom return to action v Bristol City in the FA Cup this weekend.