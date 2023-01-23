Aston Villa starlet on trial, centre-backs eyed – The Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours from the third week of the January transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday are in a strong position in the League One promotion race after their recent surge past Ipswich Town.

Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten run has stretched to 20 while the Tractor Boys have faltered. As a result, the Owls are seven points ahead of Kieran McKenna’s side in 2nd place.

However, some new additions would still be welcome at Hillsborough, and rumours have circulated over arrivals.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Burnley centre-back Luke McNally over the course of the month and speculation persisted over last week. The Star reported that the Owls had made an official approach over a potential move.

However, they are now facing Championship competition for his signature. Hull City and Blackpool have been linked (The Sun on Sunday, 22.01.23, pg. 59) and it is said that Vincent Kompany’s preference would be that he stays in the second-tier rather than dropping back down to League One.

McNally isn’t the only Championship centre-back reported to have been on the Owls’ radar though.

Watford man Mattie Pollock is another claimed to be a target at Hillsborough. However, reports from Football Insider have since said he is poised to make a move to fellow third-tier side Exeter City instead.

Perhaps the most eye-catching rumours of the lot is that of a potential reunion with Michael Hector though.

The Jamaican international was a huge hit while on loan with Sheffield Wednesday in the 2018/19 season and after rumours initially emerged from The Star, Darren Moore confirmed that Hector has been training with the club ahead of a potential deal.

Last but not least, it was revealed that Aston Villa youth midfielder Caolan McBride had become the latest young player to join the U21s on trial.

He started for Wednesday’s U21s against Coventry City last Monday alongside another trialist; Sheffield United’s Tyrese Bailey-Green.