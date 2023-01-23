‘A tough night awaits’ – Port Vale v Derby County prediction: The72

Port Vale host Derby County in League One on Tuesday night.

Derby County are in great form, boasting a huge 18-game unbeaten streak that stretches back to October. However, they were defeated by Port Vale earlier this season, with Ellis Harrison and James Wilson scoring the goals at Pride Park.

The Rams will of course be looking to get revenge and the league standings favour them in this one. Paul Warne’s side have four League One games in a row and are now in 4th, cutting the gap to Ipswich Town to just four points.

Port Vale meanwhile are in 13th and have blown a bit hot and cold, winning three and losing three in their last six league outings.

Whilst they may have lost to a pair of high-flyers in Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United, Vale can be proud of their efforts in their first season since returning to League One football.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Whilst Port Vale have enjoyed a respectable season, they face a really tough test against Derby County on Tuesday.

“The Rams have been sublime in recent months and Paul Warne looks to have another side capable of promotion to the Championship on his hands. Against Port Vale, a tough night awaits the visitors.

“Prior to their defeat to Peterborough United, Darrell Clarke’s side had won three consecutive home games. And, with the Rams mainly drawing away from home recently, I think the spoils might be shared here.”

Score prediction: Port Vale 1-1 Derby County

Jamie Rooke

“If the form of Port Vale is anything to go by, they win one and then lose the next and so this should be three points for them.

“Derby will have other ideas though and automatic promotion isn’t out of the question for them.

“Darrell Clarke has done an admirable job to date with Vale and he could well claim another major scalp on Tuesday night.”

Score prediction: Port Vale 2-1 Derby County