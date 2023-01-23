3 central midfielders Barnsley should consider amid links with ex-Arsenal prodigy

Barnsley were among the sides credited with interest in free agent midfielder Robbie Burton last week.

Barnsley were linked alongside League One rivals Portsmouth and Championship side Huddersfield Town in a report from Football Insider.

However, given the competition for his signature, it could be wise for the Tykes to consider some alternative options. Here, we put forward three central midfielders who should come into their thinking…

Connor Ronan – Wolves

Ronan, 24, hasn’t seen many first-team opportunities with Wolves. Much of his game time has come out on loan and he’s played only twice for the senior side this campaign, so it’s hard to see a long-term future for him with the club.

He could benefit from a fresh start away from Molineux and a stint with Barnsley could be ideal for him. He’d be able to find regular minutes in Michael Duff’s midfield and would provide a creative threat for the Tykes.

Owen Moxon – Carlisle United

Owen Moxon has proven himself as one of League Two’s best midfielders over the course of his season. He’s been a huge hit since joining Carlisle United from Annan Athletic, managing four goals and seven assists in 24 games.

The Cumbrians are in the middle of a push for promotion, so they will be determined to hold onto the Carlisle-born midfielder. However, Barnsley should consider have him in mind if they are to chase a new addition in the middle of the park.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner – QPR

Similarly to the recently linked Burton, Dixon-Bonner is a young midfielder formerly of a top academy. He spent time with Liverpool before his summer release and looked to have sealed a good move by joining QPR in the summer.

However, he’s yet to make his senior debut for the R’s, so a step down to League One on loan or permanently could be ideal. Dixon-Bonner has a strong footballing education behind him and has potential to tap into, so maybe Michael Duff could get the best out of him.