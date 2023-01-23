3 attackers West Brom must eye up amid recent rumours involving Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City

West Brom have seen plenty of transfer speculation circulate regarding their attacking ranks over the course of the past week or so.

West Brom are among the numerous Championship sides to have been linked with a move for Deniz Undav, while Stoke City were claimed to have enquired about a loan move for Karlan Grant.

However, Blackburn Rovers are reportedly just waiting on Brighton to sign off on a deal for Undav. So, with Grant linked with an exit too, it could be wise for the Baggies to consider some potential striker targets.

Here, we put forward three who must come into their thinking…

Siriki Dembele – Bournemouth

Dembele is an exciting, tricky forward who can play anywhere across the front three or in attacking midfield. He previously starred in League One and the Championship with Peterborough United but has seen limited game time with Bournemouth.

Chances seem unlikely over the second half of the season too, so an exit could be his best option. West Brom could be a great move for Dembele, and it would provide another valuable option for Carlos Corberan in attack.

Julio Enciso – Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton’s Paraguayan talent Enciso may well be one of the next top youngsters to come through at the AMEX Stadium.

But, for now, he’s still on the fringes of Roberto de Zerbi’s first-team and could benefit from a spell away from the Seagulls. He too can play anywhere in attack but he mainly operates as a striker, making him a suitable option if Grant moves on and Undav heads elsewhere.

Sam Surridge – Nottingham Forest

Last but not least is Sam Surridge, who offers a different dimension in attack for the Baggies. He showed that he can be a goal threat in the Championship while with Nottingham Forest last season and under Corberan, he could impress again.

Surridge is another who has seen limited minutes this season and with Chris Wood now onboard at the City Ground, you feel a Championship move could be best for the striker.