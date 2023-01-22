Swansea City and Watford both keen on loan deal for Liverpool man

Swansea City and Watford are both keen on signing Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay on loan this month, reports Alan Nixon.

Ramsay, 18, joined Liverpool from Aberdeen last summer. The young Scottish right-back is yet to make his Premier League debut for the Reds but has featured in both the EFL Trophy and the Carabao Cup, and now it looks like he could be heading out on loan to the Championship this month.

Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (22.01.23, pg. 59) that Championship duo Swansea City and Watford are both keen on Ramsay but that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is somewhat reluctant to let Ramsay leave, and happy for him to stay at Anfield for the second half of the season, as first-team opportunities might spring up during the congested period.

Watford currently sit in 3rd place of the Championship table despite drawing at home to Rotherham United last night, whilst Swansea City find themselves 11th after drawing away at QPR.

The battle for Ramsay…

Swansea City have been in the market for a right-sided defender for the past couple of transfer windows now. It seems like the club are in no position to make any permanent purchases – until players are sold – and so a loan move looks likely, and Ramsay looks like he’d be a good fit.

Watford meanwhile brought in Joao Ferreira recently, and so whether or not they really are in the market for a right-back this moth remains to be seen. And what also remains to be seen is whether or not Liverpool will let Ramsay leave on a temporary basis this month – he’s not playing all that much but he’s back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold, and he’ll be learning a lot by simply training with the Reds’ first-team.

Still, it’s an exciting rumour and one for both Swansea and Watford fans to keep an eye on between now and January 31st.