Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Middlesbrough: In-form star to miss Boro clash

Sunderland host Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s side fell to defeat in their last outing against Swansea City. The Black Cats are now 10th in the table and are still putting in impressive performances for a side who finished 5th in League One last season.

Middlesbrough are one of the biggest threats in the second tier at the moment. Michael Carrick has transformed his side back into play-off contenders and with four wins in a row, they are hard to look past.

Sunderland team news

Alex Pritchard is still sidelined with a calf injury, whilst Niall Huggins may be back in contention after he returned to training last week.

Elsewhere, Dennis Cirkin has been missing with a thigh injury and likely won’t feature here and Aji Alese is another who could miss out with a knock.

Elliot Embleton remains out with a long-term injury, while in-form utility man Luke O’Nien is unavailable following his straight red card against Swansea City last time out.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

Batth

Ballard

Gooch

Evans (C)

Neil

Clarke

Amad

Roberts

Stewart

It is likely Danny Batth will take the place of the suspended O’Nien which will see the return of his partnership with Daniel Ballard, one which looked incredibly strong earlier this season.

A change in midfield seems unnecessary with Dan Neil scoring in his last outing and Corry Evans providing defensive cover, something Sunderland lack with their other midfield options.

Patrick Roberts’ game last weekend was ended early due to O’Nien’s red card, but he should start again and should get a chance to show his worth against his former team.

The game kicks off at 12:00pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.