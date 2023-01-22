Southampton join Sheffield United in race to sign Chelsea youngster

According to Alan Nixon, Southampton are set to battle Sheffield United in pursuit of Chelsea youngster Silko Thomas.

The struggling Saints are said to be taking a look at Thomas before making a decision on whether or not to bring him in. Sheffield United though have already done that having previously taken the Chelsea wing-back on a trial, according to YorkshireLive.

The London-born teen has featured for the Blades in a recent U21 game. He has featured eight times for Chelsea’s U21 side this season, with these appearances spread equally between the UEFA Youth League and Premier League 2 competitions.

Thoughts…

Thomas’ deal at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end this summer and it is thought that Graham Potter is ready to cut the youngster loose. Premier League strugglers Southampton are obviously looking to the future and that would be clear if they moved for the 18-year-old.

Nixon does say that Saints ‘hope to see’ Thomas ‘before deciding on a move’. Sheffield United are one step ahead in that department having already seen the youngster in action.

The table positions and future prospects of both sides could also come into play. Southampton are bottom in a very tightly contested Premier League, although a win could lift them out of danger. Sheffield United meanwhile are 2nd in the Championship – their 57 points tally sees them with a huge 13-point advantage over 3rd place Watford.

Sheffield United could well be the more attractive destinaiton for Thomas, who looks to have a big decsion lying ahead of him.

The Blades return to action v Wrexham in the FA Cup next weekend.