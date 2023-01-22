Report reveals Cardiff City managerial criteria as club searches for new boss

According to Alan Nixon (Sun on Sunday, 22.01.23, page 59), Cardiff City’s search for a replacement for Mark Hudson comes with one big demand.

That major stipulation is that the successful candidate must prove that his ‘previous teams managed a lot of shots in games’.

Cardiff City currently hover just above the Championship drop zone. They sit 21st in the table, with their 29-point total seeing them safe by just three points. Their latest loss – a 1-0 home defeat to Millwall – sees the Bluebirds winless in all competitions since early November last year.

That run ultimately saw Hudson relieved of his duties earlier this month, with Cardiff City now managerless. Nixon says that Cardiff City – owned by Malaysian businessman Vincent Tan – now want an attacking-minded manager to come in – one who’s proven that his previous sides have managed a lot of shots on goal.

According to WhoScored, the Bluebirds sit 22nd in the table for average shots on goal (11.5) per game. Of these shots, only 5.8 have been inside the area, with only 0.6 shots per game coming inside the six-yard box. Of Cardiff’s shots at goal, only 3 shots per game have been on target.

Thoughts…

Clubs, of course, want an incoming manager to bring new ideas rather than regurgitate old ideas that didn’t work. Cardiff are obviously expecting this from their next manager.

The Bluebirds are the only side in the Championship to have not scored a goal from inside the six-yard box this season, and according to Nixon, upping the shot count per game is what is expected of the new boss at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Another tweak that might pay dividends for the Welsh side is getting more balls into the six-yard area. But finding a manager who is either available or within Cardiff City’s financial reach is going to prove difficult – especially at this stage of the season.

Cardiff City return to action v Hull City next month.