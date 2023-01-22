Newcastle United’s demands emerge as Hull City and Huddersfield Town eye loan swoop

Hull City and Huddersfield Town will have to pay the bulk of Newcastle United ‘keeper Karl Darlow’s wages if they are to strike a loan deal this month, The Sun on Sunday (22.01.23, pg. 23) has said.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Darlow has fallen down the pecking order at St. James’ Park and as a result, a winter move could be on the cards for the 32-year-old.

He’s got interest from the Championship too. Hull Live recently reported that Hull City were closing in on a deal for the former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper but now, new claims have emerged regarding the situation.

As reported in The Sun on Sunday, the Tigers are joined by fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town in the race. They’re in need of another shot-stopper after Lee Nicholls was ruled out for an extended period after shoulder surgery.

However, the intriguing part is that a deal would require the loan club to pay ‘the bulk’ of Darlow’s wages. He’s said to be on £2m-a-year with the Magpies.

A deal worth striking?

Darlow’s level of experience at this level makes him a player certainly worth bringing in for both the Tigers and the Terriers.

He’s impressed in the Championship and the Premier League before and given that both Hull City and Huddersfield Town are looking to rise up the table over the second half of the season, an addition of his quality would be an impressive one.

The Northampton-born goalkeeper has managed 43 clean sheets in 140 Championship games over the course of his spells with both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest but amid a lack of game time at St. James’ Park, Darlow could do with a loan exit.