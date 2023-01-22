MK Dons keen on Derby County favourite, but Warne reluctant to let him leave

MK Dons are interested in a deal for Derby County’s veteran centre-back Curtis Davies, reports Alan Nixon.

Davies, 37, is a fan favourite at Pride Park. The former Aston Villa, Birmingham City, and Hull City man featured in all 46 of the Rams’ Championship games last season, proving to be one of the most commanding centre-backs in the league. And despite Derby County’s relegation, Davies signed on for another season, but he’s not featured regularly under Paul Warne.

So far this season, Davies has played 12 times in League One. He’s had spells in and out of the side and now Nixon is reporting in The Sun on Sunday (22.01.23, pg. 59) that Derby County’s League One rivals MK Dons are keen on a potential swoop for Davies this month, but that Warne is reluctant to let the Englishman leave.

Derby County currently sit in 4th place of the League One table after securing an impressive 2-1 win over 5th place Bolton Wanderers yesterday, courtesy of goals from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Conor Hourihane.