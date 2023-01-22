Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Sunderland: Key defender set to be assessed

Middlesbrough travel to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this afternoon.

Middlesbrough have been in scintillating form under the guidance of Michael Carrick, with the new boss taking the Teessiders from the relegation zone to the play-offs during his short tenure so far.

They find themselves in the top-six as things stand, and face a Sunderland side who are just four points behind the visitors going into the game.

Middlesbrough team news

Four first-team defenders are still missing for Middlesbrough. Darragh Lenihan looks to be the biggest miss having formed a strong partnership with Dael Fry in the heart of the defence in recent weeks and months.

Carrick stated that the Irishman is set to be assessed ahead of the clash, but he has not trained with the first-team in the run-up to this weekend.

Anfernee Dijskteel, Matt Clarke, and Darnell Fisher remain out, whilst Marc Bola came on in the last minute against Millwall last weekend and so should be fit enough to be involved in the matchday squad later today.

There are no new injury concerns to contend with for Carrick’s side further up the pitch, but the mounting injuries at the back could be a cause for concern.

Both Isaiah Jones and Rodrigo Muniz were left out of the squad entirely against the Lions, and it will be interesting to see if they are included against Sunderland.

Predicted XI

Steffen

Smith

Fry

McNair

Giles

Howson

Hackney

Forss

Akpom

McGree

Crooks

Carrick hasn’t tinkered with his team all too much and there isn’t expected to be wholesale or any changes for this one. Despite the arrival of Cameron Archer from Aston Villa, Crooks is expected to continue to lead the line.

Elsewhere, the lack of options at the back mean the same back four that lined up against Millwall in their last outing will line up against Sunderland here.