Middlesbrough keen on permanent swoop for Leeds United man with £4m price tag mentioned

Middlesbrough are keen on signing Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell, reports Alan Nixon.

Cresswell, 20, joined Millwall on loan ahead of this season. Since, the centre-back has featured 16 times in the Championship, scoring four goals, but he’s recently fallen out of favour under Gary Rowett who’s handed the Leeds United man just one league appearances since New Year.

There’s been growing interest in the Englishman with Sunderland reportedly keen on a loan deal. But Nixon has now revealed in The Sun on Sunday (22.01.23, pg. 59) that Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough are keen on a permanent deal for Cresswell, suggesting that a £4million fee ‘plus extras could work for both’ sides.

Nixon adds that Carrick wants to bolster his side’s promotion credentials with a move for Cresswell, and that Boro see Cresswell as an investment for the future.