League One clubs keen as Bristol City line up striker exit

Bristol City striker Chris Martin is expected to leave the club this month and has interest from League One clubs, Darren Witcoop has reported.

Bristol City man Martin has seen limited game time for the vast majority of the 2022/23 campaign to date.

He started the first three games of the Championship season but has had to settle for substitute outings since. In fact, the former Derby County and Norwich City striker has been completely left out of the last five league matchday squads.

Now, an update on his future has emerged from reporter Witcoop.

He states on Twitter that Martin is drawing interest from some unnamed League One clubs this month amid his struggle for game time at Ashton Gate. The 34-year-old is expected to head for pastures new before the window slams shut.

Martin has been with Bristol City since 2020, scoring 17 times and providing 11 assists in 95 games. As it stands, his current deal will expire at the end of the campaign.

The right time for a move?

Given the lack of game time and his contract situation, it seems the right time for Martin to head for pastures new.

If he moves this month, Bristol City can still get a fee for his services if they want too, which will surely be the preferred option rather than losing him for nothing when the season comes to a close.

Martin’s vast experience at Championship level would be of great value to a third-tier side. He’s a physical presence at the top of the pitch and his more than respectable tally of 12 goals and six assists last season shows the striker still has plenty to offer.

It will be interesting to see just where he heads, but this does look like a good time for a new chapter.