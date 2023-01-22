Hull City join race to sign Burnley man, Blackpool also mentioned as potential destination

Burnley centre-back Luke McNally is being eyed up by Hull City, reports Alan Nixon.

McNally, 23, joined Burnley from Oxford United last summer. But the young centre-back has struggled to make an imprint on the side having featured just twice in the Championship, with recent reports linking him with a move away form Turf Moor this month.

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be keen, but Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (22.01.23, pg. 59) that Burnley’s Championship rivals Hull City are now interested in signing the Irishman. Nixon also reveals in the same report that axed Blackpool boss Michael Appleton had lined up a move for McNally before his sacking – Blackpool ‘may carry on with their interest’, says Nixon.