Fulham linked with surprise swoop for Preston North End man, £5m price tag suggested

Fulham are looking into a potential deal for Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman, reports Dan King in The Sun on Sunday.

Whiteman, 26, was previously on the books at both Manchester United and Sheffield United. He left the Blades for Mansfield Town during the 2016/17 campaign but made his name with Doncaster Rovers, whom Preston signed him from in January 2021.

Last season, Whiteman featured in all but two of his side’s 46 Championship games, scoring four and assisting four. This season, the Englishman has so far featured 24 times in the league, scoring two and assisting two. Now though, King writes in The Sun on Sunday (22.01.23, pg. 63) that Fulham boss Marco Silva is keen on bolstering his midfield options this month, and that Whiteman is an option for them.

King writes that Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure is a target for Fulham, but that Whiteman could be a cheaper alternative, mentioning a potential £5million price tag for the Preston man.